Unique Items Up For Auction From Former Schnucks Store January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of equipment from a Schnucks store? Now may be your chance. The Evansville Schnucks store that was on Washington Avenue, but moved across the street has several items on the auction block.

Some unique items up for auction include industry sized stoves, freezers, vending machines and meat slicers. The company Grafe Auction announced the “name your price” sale on Facebook.

If you would like to take a closer look at the items, and to make a bid, visit Schnucks Grafe Auction.

