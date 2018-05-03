Unique First Aid Program Coming To Henderson Schools

Henderson County Schools will offer Youth Mental Health First Aid training this summer.

The classes are designed to educate people on how to help an adolescent who is experiencing a mental health challenge, addiction, or crisis. The school says the training will introduce common health challenges for youth, review typical adolescent behavior, and and teach a five step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Some of the topics that will be covered include anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and eating disorders.

The courses are free, and they begin May 30th. Anyone interested should contact the Henderson County School System at 270-831-5000.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

