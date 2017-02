Union County’s wrestling team has another title to add to its list of accomplishments. The Braves won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state meet with a team score of 227.5. St. Xavier was second at 191. This is Union County’s 9th state wrestling title, including titles in 2014 and 2016.

The Braves also had 3 individual winners. They were Zeke Escalera at 106 pounds, Saul Ervin at 132, and Bryce Scheffer at 138.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

