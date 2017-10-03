Home Kentucky Union County Man Sentenced For Role In Deadly Drunk Driving Crash October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Union County man who pleaded guilty for his role in a deadly drunk driving crash learns his fate. In September, Max McMain pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, Wanton Endangerment, Driving on a Suspended License, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

In June 2016, McMain was driving on Kentucky 492 in Morganfield when he lost control of his Dodge Durango and flipped several times. His passenger, 16-year-old Kaci Wood, of Sebree, died in that crash. There was another passenger who was not injured.

McMain was originally charged with murder, but that charge was amended to manslaughter.

McMain is sentenced to 10 years for Manslaughter in connection to this deadly drunk driving crash.

