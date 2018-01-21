Home Kentucky Union County Judge Executive Jodi Jenkins Found Dead January 21st, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

Kentucky State Police and the Union County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Judge Executive Jodi Jenkins.

Jenkins was found dead in his home Sunday morning.

Coroner Stephen Shouse said there was nothing at the scene to indicate why Jenkins died. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Jenkins was scheduled to go to trial in May on Federal corruption charges. Prosecutors claim Jenkins took $20,000 in kickbacks after purchasing heavy equipment for the county. The equipment turned out to be stolen. Jenkins pleaded not guilty in the case.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments