Union County Inmate Indicted After Escaping Jail

Inmate Indicted After Escaping Jail November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Union County inmate is being indicted for escaping the jail earlier this year. In August, authorities say Dameon Ford was working kitchen detail when he climbed a fence on the property and escaped.

Ford was serving a five-year sentence for wanton endangerment, manufacturing meth and possession of a controlled substance.

Ford was later captured in Multnomah County, Oregon in September. He was extradited back to Union County soon after.

Ford is being indicted for his escape charges. He’s scheduled to be in court on Monday, November 13th at 9 a.m.

