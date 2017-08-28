44News | Evansville, IN

Union County Inmate Escapes

August 28th, 2017 Kentucky

In Kentucky, law enforcement agencies are looking for an inmate who escaped the Union County Jail this morning.

According to the jail…35-year-old Dameon Ford was working kitchen detail, when he climbed a fence on the property just after midnight.

Kentucky State Police, Union County Sheriff’s deputies and Morganfield Police are all trying to track him down this morning.

Ford was serving a five year sentence for wanton endangerment, manufacturing meth and possession of a controlled substance. If you see him call 9-1-1.

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

