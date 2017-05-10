Home Kentucky Union County Fiscal Court Receives Second Unfavorable Audit May 10th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

The Union County Fiscal Court received another unfavorable audit.

The 82-page document released Wednesday cites 15 issues in the way the court dealt with their finances, from payroll to the way federal grants are accurately prepared.

The county initially received an unfavorable audit in 2014. Union County Judge Executive Jody Jenkins says, those problems carried over in 2015 due to the timing the audit was released.

The one area Jenkins was surprised to find a problem in the 2015 audit was with the way the federal grants were prepared.

Jenkins says in his 10 1/2 years with the department, they never met the threshold with a federal project that should have led to them being audited.

“It wasn’t something that was disclosed to me originally, that we would need the oversight that we lacked,” said Jenkins. “You know when handling those funds, otherwise I felt like we would have had those in place then.”

Jenkins says these mistakes are not taken lightly, and as soon as he received the audit changes were made.

To make sure Union County Fiscal Court does not receive another unfavorable audit, they’ve hired a private auditor to review the 2015-16 and 2016-17 audits.

To see the state audit report click here.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments