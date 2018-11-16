Home Kentucky Union County Educator in Top Four for 2019 Superintendent Of The Year November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

One of four Kentucky school superintendents in the running for 2019 Superintendent of the year hails from Union County.

Ms. Patricia Sheffer of Union County is a finalist in line for the prestigious award, along with Mr. Steve Miracle of Trimble County, Ms. Sherry Horsley of Greenup County, and Dr. Emmanuel Caulk of Fayette County.

As superintendent in Union County, Sheffer oversaw a district-wide reading intervention program that increased first and second grade fall phonemic assessment scores from 5.7% in 2016-17 to 58.5% in Spring 2017-18.

All finalists were selected based on the following criteria:

Leadership for Learning – creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in his or her school system

Communication – strength in both personal and organizational communication

Professionalism – constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team

Community Involvement – active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national, and international issues

