Union County Dispatcher Helps Deliver Baby Over The Phone

Dispatcher Helps Deliver Baby Over The Phone November 2nd, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

Early Halloween morning, Katie Williamson was sitting behind the desk at the Union County EMS office. She is a dispatcher and was working her normal shift. Little did Katie know, she would receive a once in a lifetime call.

The 911 call came in a little before five. Toni Allison was calling on behalf of her friend Tiffany. Tiffany had driven to Toni’s home in Waverly, while in the middle of having a baby.

When Tiffany arrived, Toni said the pain and labor overcame her, so she had to lay on the ground. That’s when Toni made the 911 call.

With EMS on the way, Katie did her job, which was to talk Toni and Tiffany through the process. Katie says she was on the phone four minutes before the baby was born. At that point, EMS workers will still on their way, so Katie had to continue with her delivery tips.

