Home Kentucky Union Co. Teen Accused of Causing Fatal Crash Faces a Judge Again April 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A man accused of causing a fatal drunk driving crash faced a judge again just a few months before his trial is set to begin.

Maxwell McMain was in court for a pre-trial hearing on his case.

He is still being held in Union County, Kentucky on a $1,000,000 bond in connection to the case.

His trial is set for September 25, 2017.

McMain is charged with murder and driving under the influence. His 16-year-old passenger, Kaci Wood, died when they crashed on Kentucky 492 just outside of Morganfield last June.

Comments

comments