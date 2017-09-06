Home Kentucky Union Co. Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Deadly Drunk Driving Crash September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Union County man accused of causing a fatal drunk driving crash pleads guilty for his role. Maxwell McMain pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, Wanton Endangerment, Driving on a Suspended License, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

In June 2016, McMain was driving on Kentucky 492 in Morganfield when he lost control of his Dodge Durango and flipped several times. His passenger, 16-year-old Kaci Wood, of Sebree, died in that crash. There was another passenger who was not injured.

McMain was originally charged with murder, but that charge was amended to manslaughter.

His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3rd at 11 a.m.

