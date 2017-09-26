Home Kentucky Union Co. Judge Executive Holds First Fiscal Court Meeting Following Indictment September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Union County Kentucky holds its first fiscal court session following the indictment of Judge Executive Jody Jenkins. Jenkins faces four counts in connection to a federal indictment. It claims he defrauded the very people who elected him.

The charges stem back to 2014 involving the purchase of heavy machinery at below market value with taxpayer dollars.

Jenkins is not commenting but the indictment alleges he used his official capacity to solicit and receive some $20,000 in kickbacks.

Joe Clements said, “I was shocked and disappointed, but like I’ve told people just let the process play out and whatever if he’s innocent, he’s innocent. But if he’s otherwise that’s just the system we deal with.”

Judge Jenkins’ is expected to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday morning. He will remain Judge Executive, pending his litigation.

Comments

comments