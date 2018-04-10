Unhappy Hour Raises Wage Gap Awareness

John F. Kennedy signed into law an equal pay law back in 1963. He said at the time that a lot still has to be done, and that refrain is still true, now 55 years later.

It’s one of the reasons the YWCA hosted their “unhappy hour” on National Equal Pay Day. They want to raise awareness for an issue that has Hoosier women earning 74% of their male counterparts.

The unhappy hour was full of women, and some men, all wearing red. The red was almost like black Friday, but the opposite. It shows that women’s salaries are in the red in compared to men’s salaries.

The unhappy hour featured women speakers like Indiana State Senator Vaneta Becker. She co-authored a bill that would’ve paved the way for equal wages in Indiana. She said that the bill didn’t even get a hearing, and that was due to a lack of women in the legislature.

Those types of problems are what lead to women receiving lower wages. Women at the event spoke of a mommy tax and higher paying jobs are geared towards men among many other reasons for the problem.

One suggestion at the unhappy hour was to have employers just simply look through their books to see if they are paying women evenly.

