Unemployment Rates Low for State of Kentucky

March 30th, 2017 Kentucky

Unemployment rates dropped from February 2016 to 2017 for the majority of Kentucky.

The rates dropped for 115 out of 120 counties across the state.

According to the Office of Unemployment and Training, the unemployment rate for February was 5.5 percent in KY.

The national average for that month was 4.9 percent.

The lowest unemployment rate for the state was in Woodford County at 3.5 percent, and it was the highest in Magoffin County at 20.8 percent.

Locally, Daviess County had the lowest rate at 5 percent, while the highest rate was in Muhlenberg at 8.3 percent.

