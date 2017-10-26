Unemployment Rates in Kentucky Released

Kentucky’s Unemployment Rate is slightly above the National Average as jobless rates fell in 102 counties across the bluegrass.

That’s according to new numbers from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. In our area, Hopkins County had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.

Ohio County had the highest at 6.7 percent. The national average is 4.1 percent.

Across the Commonwealth Oldham County had the lowest jobless rate 3.1 percent while Magoffin County at 12.9 percent.

Below is the complete list of unemployment rates in Kentucky counties:

Ohio County: 6.7%

Union County: 6.5%

McLean County: 6.2%

Webster County: 5.6%

Muhlenberg County: 5.6%

Hancock County: 5.2%

Daviess County: 4.7%

Henderson County: 4.7%

