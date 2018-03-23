Home Indiana Unemployment Insurance at Historic Lows in Indiana March 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to fall. The Hoosier state’s unemployment insurance claims are also at historic lows.

For February, Indiana’s jobless rate was 3.2 percent. The national average is 4.1 percent.

The state’s total labor force stands at more than 3.3 million, and Indiana is enjoying a nearly 64 percent labor participation rate which is also better than the national average.

Construction and trade, transportation and utilities saw the biggest gains.

