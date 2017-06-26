Home Indiana Evansville Being an Underdog is Familiar Territory for Lilly King Ahead of 2017 World Championships June 26th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Olympic gold medalist Lilly King is one of several Hoosiers competing in the World Championship trials in Indianapolis this week.

The five-day event gets underway Tuesday evening at the IU Natatorium.

The top two finishers in each Olympic-distance event will make Team USA and the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest in July.

About one year ago before her Olympics debut, King was the hungry underdog. Now, the Evansville native is the one everybody wants to beat. That’s a concept she’s still getting used to.



JoJo Gentry



