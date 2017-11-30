Home Kentucky Henderson Undercover Sting Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrest Spanning Two Counties November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

An undercover sting leads to a drug trafficking arrest spanning two counties. Detectives arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Melton after they say he sold an ounce of meth to an informant for $600 at his home in Henderson.

Authorities say a drug investigation involving Melton began in McLean County and ended with his arrest in Henderson County.

Detectives and Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies monitored a drug buy between Melton and an informant. Once the transaction was complete, detectives continued surveillance on Melton’s residence and say Melton left about 30 minutes later. That’s when they pulled him over.

During the investigation, deputies say they found a back pack with about two and a half ounces of suspected meth and over half an ounce of marijuana.

Other items they say they found, include $5,000 in cash, digital scales, packaging materials, and drug pipes, along with plastic baggies with Sudafed pills, Xanax, and Hydrocodone pills.

Investigators say they found the $600 used in the drug buy.

Melton is charged with trafficking a controlled substance – methamphetamine with additional charges pending.

This is an ongoing investigation with more arrests expected in McLean and Henderson Counties.

