Under the Influence Driver Arrested after Causing Crash

Gibson County Deputies have arrested a Vincennes man after they say he was driving under the influence when he cause a car crash.

A minivan sitting at a stoplight on Highway 41 at County Road 100 north Sunday afternoon was rear-ended at highway speed by a Jeep.

When deputies arrived they say they smelled alcohol on the driver, identified as Carson Lane.

Lane was arrested by deputies following a roadside sobriety test.

Two people in the hit minivan as well as a passenger in the jeep went to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

