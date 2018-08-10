44News | Evansville, IN

Under Construction Roads in Downtown Evansville Re-Opening

Under Construction Roads in Downtown Evansville Re-Opening

August 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Riverside Drive/ Veterans Memorial Parkway between Cherry Street and Shawnee Drive/ Waterworks Road have reopened.

Although the roads are now open, minor lane restrictions will be required for a few hours starting at 9:00AM on August 13th. These restrictions are for additional road related repairs and clean-up.

Ingle Street between northwest 2nd Street and northwest 3rd Street will re-open to traffic at 1:00PM August 13th.

Traffic signals will go back to normal cycling patters when the roads fully re-open.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.