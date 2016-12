Remaining undefeated on the court means just as much off the court to USI Men’s Basketball.

From earning a degree as a full-time father, like senior Jeril Taylor, to meshing a deep bench to win conference, USI head men’s basketball coach Rodney Watson and JoJo Gentry hash out the latest for the Eagles coming off Christmas Break.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments