Undefeated Memorial Looks to Stay Perfect With Win Over Undefeated Central September 24th, 2018

Memorial visiting Central is our 44Blitz Game of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season.

Undefeated Memorial has been dominant on both sides of the ball this season, averaging nearly 50 points per game on offense. The Tigers also have a defense that ranks eighth in Class 3A.

While Memorial won state last season, the Tigers didn’t finish with a perfect record. Central stunned the Tigers 35-7 to hand Memorial its lone loss of the season. But that isn’t something the 2017 state champs look to repeat Friday.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Central. Sports Anchor/Reporter Nick Ruffolo will be LIVE on 44News at 6 ahead of the game.

