Undefeated Memorial Hopes to Make History Amid Historic Run October 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Memorial Football is going for its first undefeated regular season in more than 20 years Friday when the Tigers host Castle.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Enlow Field. Catch highlights on 44Blitz on CBS44 at 10:15 p.m.

A home win over the Knights would earn Memorial a 9-0 record heading in to sectionals, which is something the Tigers haven’t done in decades.



