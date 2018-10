Home Indiana Undefeated Boonville Goes Unranked Ahead of Sectionals October 15th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana

Posting an undefeated regular season for the first time in nearly 60 years, Boonville is unranked heading into the post-season.

The Pioneers will face Bosse in the first round of sectionals Friday. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

The 4A power went perfect in the regular season for the first time since 1955.



Comments

comments