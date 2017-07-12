Uncovering the Paranormal: Forever Ash

Author Rick Kueber began as a Paranormal Investigator…and that’s where he met “Ash”.

There was a sudden flash of lightning and earsplitting thunder that simultaneously accompanied it. The lightning reached its wicked fingers into my room, invading my safe haven and creating the brightest light I had ever experienced; and in that moment of blinding white, I saw the young child very clearly. A beautiful young girl of maybe nine or ten years old with golden blonde hair and pale blue eyes, instantly turned into a macabre figure of blood-red, black and gray ash. It was then that I saw the black emptiness where her blue eyes had been. There were bits of charred bone protruding from her fingertips and the flesh of her face was so badly burned that many of her teeth were exposed, where lips and cheeks had once covered them. I felt fortunate that lightning happens so quickly that I only had a fraction of a second to see her in all of her beauty and all of her horror. With a thunderous roar and a blinding flash, this vision was revealed to me and then disappeared into the night.

Thus began his career as an Author, and his first series “Frost & Flame Trilogy”.

Amazon’s Summary:

What could this team of paranormal investigators expect to find when their travels lead them to an abandoned house deep in the wilds of the Appalachian Mountains? A mere ghost or haunting would have been a pleasant experience compared to the horrors that awaited them, and the truth they would uncover. Possibly the most puzzling and horrifying aspect of this investigation was the incredible power and hatred that this entity possessed, and where this energy came from. The fact that this menacing fiend had found it’s way into their lives, and how it had done so, left these friends and team mates amazed, astounded and terrified. Based on true events.

SPOOKY!



The hair on my body stood straight up as Rick described how he met Ash, and I could definitely feel a presence.

Rick claims that Ash regularly appears, and causes havoc, at book signings, and this morning?…

The second he walked into the station, everything started to fall apart, EXCEPT for his interview.

Coincidence?

Read the books and decide.

You can order the series from several online retailers like Amazon, and it's on the shelves at the Evansville Barnes & Noble.

