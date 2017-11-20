Unboxing: Rent the Runway

“Rent the Runway” promises to provide a closet that has exactly what you want: one that takes up zero space, and has a dry cleaning fairy!

With literally thousand of options at your fingertips, choose one dress or four at a time with the Unlimited, you can try new things, have more fun and go for it.

Is this too good to be true?

I actually use the Unlimited Runway, which is really great for people that have our job, because you can wear a different thing every day; and they offer everything but the shoes basically. So you can pick four things at a time, and send them back as you go. Shipping’s free, and then when I’m done…if I try something on and I don’t like the way it fits, or when I wear them all, I send it back then I get four more. So I can pick four more at a time.

They dry clean everything there for you, everything’s free shipping. So they send you a black garment bag with all of your stuff in it, you wear it, then you put everything back in the garment bag, zip it up, send it back.

I love it, I love it! Because I love wearing the dresses! And people are like, ‘Oh my God, I love that dress!’, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s a rental.’

Mine is, I think it’s $139 a month…which, you know, it seems expensive, but when you think about how much money you spend on clothes just for whatever…

And, you know, since I’m wearing something every day that’s different, it’s professional, you know you look great, you feel great!

I think it’s worth it, personally.

Sounds like it might be worth a try for that one special occasion, or if like us 44girls, you need something new every day, and have the virtue of patience.



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments