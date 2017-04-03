Ultrasound Mandate Declared Unconstitutional in Indiana

An ultrasound mandate has been declared unconstitutional in the state of Indiana.

The law was put in place last July, and it required a woman to schedule a separate ultrasound appointment at least 18 hours prior to having an abortion.

A federal judge has blocked the mandate, saying it was unconstitutional and created a financial burden for patients.

Planned Parenthood joined the American Civil Liberties Union in filing an injunction when the law was put in place.

With only six Planned Parenthood clinics in the state having ultrasound machines, some women would need to travel long distances to have an ultrasound done.

The president of Indiana Right to Life issued a statement on its website, accusing the clinic of only worrying about money.

The ruling is being reviewed by the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, and the state has 30 days to appeal this decision.

