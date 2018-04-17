ULFC Kicks Off First Evansville Pub Crawl Saturday

The United Leasing and Finance Championship kick with the first Evansville Open Pub Crawl on Saturday, April 21st in Downtown Evansville.

The pub crawl is a golf-themed nine hole pub crawl to benefit local charities as part of the Golf Gives Back Program.

You’ll find all sorts of activities, free food, discounted drinks, and giveaways. The event is hosted by the Young Professionals Alliance of Southwestern Indiana.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at United Leasing & Finance Championship for $25 or the day of the event beginning at 5:00 pm, at The Taphouse inside Tropicana Evansville.

The ULFC will take April 26th – April 29th at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana.

