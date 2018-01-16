Home Indiana ULFC Awards $50,000 Grant to Easterseals Rehab Center January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

The United Leasing and Finance Championship doesn’t kick off in Newburgh for three more months but its impact is still being felt in the community. The tournament presented Easterseals Rehab Center with a $50,000 impact grant Tuesday. Its part of the tournament’s golf gives back program.

The money will go toward transforming a classroom into an art studio and help Easterseals launch an arts program for kids of all learning abilities.

Parents of kids who use Easterseals’ services say the grant will do a lot to help their children reach their goals, and build a good foundation.

“I really didn’t understand what Easterseals did. I really thought that they only handled physically. So to find out they could help him feeding, help him with physical therapy, OT, speech, I mean he has gotten every service that they offer. And through that they have been able to do so many things,” says parent Tina Vaught.

The 2018 ULFC is set for April 23rd through the 29th at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

