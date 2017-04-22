ULC Round 3 Highlights: Golfers Try To Finish 18

Victoria National will be just as busy Sunday as it was Saturday, with golfers trying to play catch-up after rain shortened the afternoon.

Ted Potter Jr. and D.H. Lee lead the field after day three at 6-under-par, but their round stalled with darkness falling in Newburgh, IN.

Potter Jr. got to the top with a 5-under-par start to his third round, including an ace on Hole No. 5.

CORRECTION: The video incorrectly states Kyle Thompson led the field at 6-under-par. Thompson had the lead at 4-under to start the third round.

