ULC, The Pearl Club Bring Pro-Am to Owensboro

April 25th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Pearl Club in Owensboro hosted one of the United Leasing & Finance Championship’s preceding Pro-Am events for the first time Wednesday.

The event, sponsored by Old National Bank, benefited the local Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club.

Several golfers joined local amateurs on the course ahead of the first round of the ULC at Victoria National Thursday.

For round-by-round coverage of the United Leasing Championship, watch 44News Thursday-Sunday at 5, 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

