ULC Highlights Day 2: Wet Day at Victoria National

Talor Gooch leads the field at 4-under-par after day two of action at the United Leasing & Finance Championship, but that may change before the round ends.

Gooch is one of several players who were not able to finish their round after darkness fell in Newburgh at Victoria National.

Rain delayed several start times and resulted in many golfers not being able to play 18 holes Friday.

However, close behind Gooch is Jason Gore who was able to finish his round at 3-under-par.

Derek Ernst also surged on the day, carding a 3-under-par 69 after a 76 in the first round.

