Sunshine was a welcoming warmth to golfers at Victoria National Sunday, but that did not mean weather was out of the question.

High winds and a wet course from the weekend rains kept competitors at bay.

Only four golfers shot in the red in the final round, not including the winner D.H. Lee.

Lee shot 2-over-par on the day, but was able to hold off Jason Gore on the final few holes to get his first professional win in six years.

Comments

comments