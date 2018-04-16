Home Indiana ULC ’18: Why the Tee Shot on Hole 3 is One of Victoria National’s Toughest April 16th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Sports Director JoJo Gentry and Tom Rose, who is the Director of Golf at Victoria National Golf Club, break down the five toughest shots on the course this week ahead of the United Leasing Championship.

The tournament is set for April 26-29. Catch full, as well as exclusive, coverage of the ULC on-air and online.

In this segment, Gentry and Rose explain why the drive off of Hole 3 is one of the toughest shots at Victoria National.

Watch Tuesday on 44News at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to learn why the approach on Hole 14 is also one of the toughest shots on the course.

