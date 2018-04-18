ULC ’18: The Tee Shot On Hole 15 Determines Destinies

Sports Director JoJo Gentry and Tom Rose, who is the Director of Golf at Victoria National Golf Club, break down the five toughest shots on the course this week ahead of the United Leasing Championship.

The tournament is set for April 26-29. Catch full, as well as exclusive, coverage of the ULC on-air and online.

In this segment, Gentry and Rose explain why the tee shot off Hole 15 is one of the toughest shots at Victoria National.

Watch Thursday on 44News at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to learn why Hole 16, one of the most picturesque par threes in the Midwest, requires a high level of course management.

Are you not near at TV? Catch us via LIVE stream here.



Comments

comments