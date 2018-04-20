44News | Evansville, IN

ULC ’18: Hole 18’s Iconic Approach Symbolizes Pressures of Victoria National

April 20th, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Sports Director JoJo Gentry and Tom Rose, who is the Director of Golf at Victoria National Golf Club, break down the five toughest shots on the course this week ahead of the United Leasing Championship.

The tournament is set for April 26-29. Catch full, as well as exclusive, coverage of the ULC on-air and online.

In this segment, Gentry and Rose explain why the approach on Hole 18 is one of the toughest shots at Victoria National.

