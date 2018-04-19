Home Indiana ULC ’18: Hole 16 is Picturesque, But It’s Tough to Make Par April 19th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Sports Director JoJo Gentry and Tom Rose, who is the Director of Golf at Victoria National Golf Club, break down the five toughest shots on the course this week ahead of the United Leasing Championship.

The tournament is set for April 26-29. Catch full, as well as exclusive, coverage of the ULC on-air and online.

In this segment, Gentry and Rose explain why the tee shot off Hole 16 is one of the toughest shots at Victoria National.

Watch Friday on 44News at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to learn why the approach on Hole 18 is one of the most monumental shots on the Web.com Tour.

Are you not near at TV? Catch us via LIVE stream here.



