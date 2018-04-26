ULC ’18: First Round Recap

The United Leasing & Finance Championship at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh has a clear front-runner after 18 holes.

Maverick McNealy played a clean round, eight birdies and no bogeys, on his way to a 64 after day one.

McNealy is three shots clear of the field at 8-under.

Brock Mackenzie is in sole possession of second place at 5-under.

Matt Harmon, Conrad Shindler and Dan McCarthy all sit at 4-under in a tie for third place.

The second round starts at 6:30 a.m. and 44News will have extensive coverage throughout the weekend.

Follow Sports Director JoJo Gentry (@jgentry44news) on Twitter for live updates.

