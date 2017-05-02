Home Kentucky UK Plans to Change the Name of Commonwealth Stadium May 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The University of Kentucky announced plans to change the name of Commonwealth Stadium to Kroger field. With this change, Kentucky will have the only football stadium in the sec with corporate naming rights.

Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart says the university has been working toward this moment for quite a while. He said UK’s agreement with JMI sports paved the way for the change.

When UK entered into that 15-year deal worth $210 million with JMI in 2014, JMI secured the ability to sell naming rights to the university’s athletics facilities.

Papa John’s has given at least $15 million to the University of Louisville over the years for the naming rights of that school’s stadium.

