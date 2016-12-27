Home Kentucky UK Launches New Online Master’s Degree Program for Fall 2017 December 27th, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Adults who want to further their career in the retail or tourism industries will soon be able to do so from home. The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is launching an online master’s degree program for fall 2017.

The online program will offer the same content professors teach in classrooms. The same professors who lead the on-campus classes will also lead the corresponding online course.

Each online class will have an identical platform to keep classes consistent. Students in the online program will have an opportunity to complete an internship instead of a thesis to graduate.

