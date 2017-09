Home Indiana Evansville Ugandan Choir Raises Child Poverty Awareness at Evansville Church September 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The sounds of hope filled the Center of Hope Church in Evansville Wednesday night.

The church hosted a special performance of a youth choir from the African nation of Uganda

Their mission? To spread hope for children in poverty.

The choir of 10 children performed traditional Ugandan songs and dances, all while raising awareness about the power of child sponsorship.



