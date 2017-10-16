Home Indiana Evansville UE’s Traore Studies Public Health with Hopes to Aid Ivory Coast October 16th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

University of Evansville’s Dalen Traore is one of four seniors on the men’s basketball roster. He’s also one of two on the roster born and raised outside of the U.S.



Traore comes from the Ivory Coast of Africa, where he grew up playing basketball and represented the national team.

Fluent in French, Traore came to the states as a high school senior knowing little to no English. Now, he finds more success on the court as an experienced leader and off the court majoring in public health.



