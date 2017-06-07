UE’s All-Time Scoring Leader Sara Dickey to Play Pro in Portugal

University of Evansville’s all-time scoring leader Sara Dickey will start her professional basketball career in Portugal playing for Boa Vigem.

Dickey signed with 610 Sports Management out of Houston in April with hopes to work out with a WNBA team, but playing overseas was also a goal if competing in the U.S. did not work out for her immediately.

Scoring more than 2,000 career points for the Aces, Dickey is also the sixth-best scorer in Missouri Valley Conference history.

Dickey is the first female from Riverton Park High School to sign with a professional basketball team, according to WTHI’s Rick Semmler.

Previous Story: UE’s Dickey Oversees Poory Eye Sight Through Record-Breaking Career

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments