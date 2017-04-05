44News | Evansville, IN

UE’s All-Time Scoring Leader Sara Dickey Chases Pro Career

April 5th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

University of Evansville Women’s Basketball’s all-time scoring leader, Sara Dickey, is chasing a professional career.

Previous Story: UE’s Dickey Oversees Poory Eye Sight Through Record-Breaking Career

Dickey has signed with 610 Sports Management out of Houston with hopes to get work out in with a WNBA team. If that doens’t work, she will pursue a playing career overseas.

Scoring more than 2,000 career points for the Aces, Dickey is also the sixth-best scorer in Missouri Valley Conference history.

