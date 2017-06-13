UE’s Strain Drafted by Dodgers

Aces senior starter Connor Strain was selected in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed the right-hander from Shelburn, Ind. with the 280th overall pick.

Strain finished his University of Evansville career strong, posting a 2.62 ERA and striking out 68 batters.

That earned run average was good for second-best in the Missouri Valley Conference and earned him a spot on the All-Conference First Team.

“It is great to see another developed player out of our program get the chance to play at the next level,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said in a press release from the school. “We hope to see him up with Kyle Freeland very soon.”

Freeland played his final season with the Aces in 2014 and was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, eighth overall.

He made his major league debut for the Colorado Rockies this season and has a 7-4 record as a rookie to go along with a 3.57 ERA in 13 starts.

Comments

comments