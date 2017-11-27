UE’s Ryan Taylor Out with Foot Injury

University of Evansville’s scoring leader Ryan Taylor is expected to be out for six weeks with a foot injury.

Taylor’s left foot was in a boot ahead of practice Monday. According to head coach Marty Simmons, Taylor fractured his fifth metatarsal during the Fresno State game Nov. 21 in Cancun. Taylor hit the game winning-shot in the 59-57 victory.

Taylor played in the Cancun Challenge Championship game the following day against Louisiana Tech. He recorded 11 points and 3 rebounds over his 37 minutes on the court. The Aces fell 63-61.

Taylor’s 21 points per game ranks 41st across Division I hoops, according to ESPN.

Hear from Coach Simmons and Taylor tonight on 44News.

