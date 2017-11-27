44News | Evansville, IN

UE’s Ryan Taylor Out with Foot Injury

UE’s Ryan Taylor Out with Foot Injury

November 27th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

Facebook Twitter

University of Evansville’s scoring leader Ryan Taylor is expected to be out for six weeks with a foot injury.

Taylor’s left foot was in a boot ahead of practice Monday. According to head coach Marty Simmons, Taylor fractured his fifth metatarsal during the Fresno State game Nov. 21 in Cancun. Taylor hit the game winning-shot in the 59-57 victory.

Taylor played in the Cancun Challenge Championship game the following day against Louisiana Tech. He recorded 11 points and 3 rebounds over his 37 minutes on the court. The Aces fell 63-61.

Taylor’s 21 points per game ranks 41st across Division I hoops, according to ESPN.

Hear from Coach Simmons and Taylor tonight on 44News.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.