UE’s Morgan Florey Pitches Shutout in Doubleheader Against Bradley

A Saturday doubleheader saw the University of Evansville and Bradley split a pair of softball games at Cooper Stadium.

Evansville (12-13, 4-1 MVC) started the day with a 7-0 victory before the Braves (16-15, 2-3 MVC). Morgan Florey pitched a shut out in the win.

“Anything inside they weren’t really catching up to it, so I tried to stay in there and finish with the rise ball and throw a change up in there to keep them off balance,” Florey told 44Sports.

“She was great. She did an awesome job in the circle,” UE Head Coach Mat Mundell said. “She was able to keep them off balance and get some outs when she needed to let her defense work.”

Florey was able to get out of the jam and would go on to retire the next 16 batters before the Braves got their first hit in the top of the sixth.

“We like to come out with a fight. In Game Two, the pitcher got what she wanted and we kept chasing with it,” Florey said. “A couple more innings and I think it could be a different ball game.”

On Sunday, the rubber match will be played at 12 p.m. At 11:45 a.m., former UE player Beth Csukas will be honored with the Missouri Valley Conference Most Courageous Award. Csukas, a former Evansville Firefighter, will be presented with the award prior to the game. First responders, current and former, will receive free admission to support Beth.



