UE’s Mockevicius Recovering from Shoulder Surgery

Former University of Evansville center Egidijus Mockevicius is recovering from shoulder surgery.

His agent, Pedro Power, told 44Sports the injury occurred while playing for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s Development League team. According to Power, Mockevicius will return to the court later this year.

“He’s ahead of schedule and should be 100 percent by November or December,” Power stated in a text to 44Sports.

Mockevicius set Evansville’s all-time rebounding record with 1,260 career boards. He graduated from UE in May 2016.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments