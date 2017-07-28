UE’s Kyle Lloyd Sent Back to Minors

Former Purple Ace Kyle Lloyd is back in the minors following his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday. He was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, according to CBS Sports.

He lasted four innings in his inaugural MLB start and Travis Wood arriving with the team, he’ll head back to the minors to develop further. Reliever Kyle McGrath will take his place on the active roster.

The right-handed pitcher recorded a 7-5 record with a 3.71 ERA in 89.2 innings this season for the Padres’ Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions, while making five starts with Triple-A El Paso in three separate stints with the Chihuauas.

Lloyd was drafted in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Padres. With the call-up, Lloyd becomes just the sixth-ever UE player to be elevated to an active MLB roster and the first since current Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland made his MLB debut on April 7.

Lloyd spent the first three seasons of his professional career in short-season A, full-season A, and advanced-A baseball before finding his stride in 2016. The California native spent the entirety of the 2016 season with Double-A San Antonio, where Lloyd finished with a 3.71 ERA and a 7-7 record with 99 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched.

